Palestinian Teenager Shot by Israeli Forces Succumbs to his Wounds (VIDEO)

A Palestinian teenager who was shot in the head by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank died from his wounds early Thursday, local sources said.

The 16-year-old Palestinian was seriously injured by Israeli gunfire and had been receiving treatment at Rafidia Surgical Hospital in the city of Nablus before he succumbed to his wounds, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

14 year-old Palestinian boy Ahmad Shamsa has died from his wounds after being shot by israeli "soldiers" yesterday in west Palestine #RIP pic.twitter.com/HdfpgOiw9E — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) June 17, 2021

Ahmad Zahi Abu Shamsa was injured during a non-violent protest by Beita residents against the establishment of an illegal settlement outpost on Palestinian land near Nablus. Shamsa is the fifth Palestinian killed in anti-settlement rallies in Beita after Israeli forces attempted to disperse the protesters with live bullets.

Rights groups have repeatedly accused Israeli forces of deliberately killing Palestinians who pose no risk to their lives or safety.

International law regards both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Israeli settlement-building activity there illegal.

Funeral of the Palestinian martyr Ahmad Bani Shamsa – He was martyred due to serious wounds sustained by the occupation bullets during yesterday's clashes at Mount Sbeih, Beita, southern Nablus. pic.twitter.com/UcTWXeRPqO — NewPress (@NewPress_en) June 17, 2021

Shamsa’s death came amid rising tensions following a march in East Jerusalem by Israeli nationalists marking Israel’s occupation of the West Bank in 1967.

The march drew Palestinian condemnation and anger, as videos circulating online showed Israeli extremists taking part in the march chanting “Death to Arabs”.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)