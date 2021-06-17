Palestinian Teenager Shot by Israeli Forces Succumbs to his Wounds (VIDEO)

Ahmad Zahi Abu Shamsa, 16, was injured by Israeli gunfire and succumbed to his wounds. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian teenager who was shot in the head by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank died from his wounds early Thursday, local sources said.

The 16-year-old Palestinian was seriously injured by Israeli gunfire and had been receiving treatment at Rafidia Surgical Hospital in the city of Nablus before he succumbed to his wounds, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Ahmad Zahi Abu Shamsa was injured during a non-violent protest by Beita residents against the establishment of an illegal settlement outpost on  Palestinian land near Nablus. Shamsa is the fifth Palestinian killed in anti-settlement rallies in Beita after Israeli forces attempted to disperse the protesters with live bullets.

Rights groups have repeatedly accused Israeli forces of deliberately killing Palestinians who pose no risk to their lives or safety.

International law regards both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Israeli settlement-building activity there illegal.

Shamsa’s death came amid rising tensions following a march in East Jerusalem by Israeli nationalists marking Israel’s occupation of the West Bank in 1967.

The march drew Palestinian condemnation and anger, as videos circulating online showed Israeli extremists taking part in the march chanting “Death to Arabs”.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

