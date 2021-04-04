In Photos, Gaza’s Christian Community Celebrates Easter Sunday

By Fawzi Mahmoud

Under strict precautions, the Palestinian Christian community in Gaza celebrated Easter Sunday inside the Roman Catholic Church of the Holy Family.

Celebrations and special prayers were also held in many parts of occupied Palestine, including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, and among other Palestinian Christian communities in Bethlehem, Beit Sahour, Beit Jala, Jericho, Ramallah, Jenin, Nablus, and elsewhere.

Gaza’s Christian pilgrims are often restricted from joining their Christian brethren during times of holidays by the Israeli military.

The situation worsened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Palestinian Christians in besieged Gaza alone to conduct their celebrations.

The Palestine Chronicle joins Gaza’s small Christian community as they celebrate Easter Sunday.

(All Photos: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)