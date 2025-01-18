Naim Qassem: Palestinian Resistance Foiled Israel’s Plans in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Qassem praised the Palestinian resistance’s role in the Gaza ceasefire, highlighting the victory over Israel’s plans and Lebanon’s contribution to Gaza’s success.

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, congratulated the Palestinian people on Saturday following the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, calling it a testament to the resilience of the resistance against Israel.

In his first remarks since the agreement was reached on Wednesday, Qassem highlighted the role of the Palestinian resistance in thwarting Israel’s plans and emphasized that Gaza’s position in the ongoing struggle would be remembered in history.

“The resistance and the Palestinian people have foiled Israel’s dangerous plans,” Qassem stated, adding that the ceasefire underscored the strength and determination of the Palestinian Resistance.

He pointed out that the terms of the agreement, which mirrored proposals from May 2024, proved that the resistance achieved its objectives, while Israel failed to meet its own.

Qassem also credited Hezbollah’s role in Lebanon for contributing to Gaza’s victory, citing the “legendary confrontation” that prevented Israeli advancements.

He praised the Lebanese Resistance for thwarting Israel’s goal of dismantling the movement in Lebanon.

Turning to Lebanon’s political situation, Qassem noted that the selection of Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s new president followed an agreement between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.

He also addressed ongoing violations, urging the Lebanese state to take a firm stance and warning against testing Hezbollah’s patience over continued breaches of agreements.

The ceasefire agreement was announced on Wednesday evening and is set to take effect on Sunday.

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 46,876 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,642 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, AJA)