‘Natural Response’ – Israeli Soldier Injured in Car-Ramming Operation in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A car-ramming operation in the West Bank highlights growing Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation and escalating violence.

An Israeli soldier has been lightly injured in a car-ramming operation at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army confirmed in a statement that the Israeli soldier was operating in the area of Deir Qaddis, near Ramallah and that “an attacker attempting to flee was neutralized by soldiers”.

Breaking | Israeli occupation forces open fire at a vehicle and injure its driver after it carried out a ramming operation, injuring a soldier, near the village of Deir Qaddis in Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/2dRoSoHdCZ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 1, 2025

It also cited the Israeli Army Radio as reporting that the alleged attacker tried to hit several soldiers before being shot by Israeli occupation forces.

According to Israeli media, the attacker was seriously injured.

‘Pay the Price’ – Hamas

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas called the operation “a heroic act” and “a natural response to the occupation’s continued attacks and massacres against our people.”

Breaking | According to Israeli media sources, an Israeli female soldier has been injured in a car-ramming operation west of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/pLTe4LKMxn — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 1, 2025

In a statement, Hamas said it affirmed that “the continuation of resistance operations in the West Bank proves once again the ability of our people to harm the enemy, and to confront all attempts to suppress the resistance and tie its hand in the West Bank through incursions and through the campaign of the authority’s security forces.”

The movement called for “more resistance work in all its forms, to confuse the occupation, destabilize its security, and make it pay the price for its aggression and oppression.”

On Sunday, another car-ramming incident took place near the Asqalan train station, resulting in injuries.

Record Settler Attacks

Since Israel launched its genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, tensions have escalated across the West Bank.

At least 835 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry cited by Anadolu.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has also reported the “highest number” of illegal Israeli settler-related incidents in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

It said, “2024 has seen the highest number of settler-related incidents across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the office began keeping records almost two decades ago.”

“About 1,400 such incidents – including physical assaults, arson attacks, raids on Palestinian communities and the destruction of fruit trees – have resulted in Palestinian casualties, damage to property, or both,” stated the OCHA. “This is nearly four incidents per day.”

Unlawful Occupation

Under international law, the West Bank and East Jerusalem are considered “occupied territories” and all Jewish settlement-building activity there is illegal.

In a landmark advisory opinion, the International Court of Justice declared in July last year that Israel’s ongoing decades-long occupation of Palestinian land was “unlawful ” and should be brought to an end “as rapidly as possible.”

(PC, Anadolu)