‘Natural Response’ – Israelis Killed, Wounded in Yaffa Attack

Palestinians carried out an armed operation in the center of Yaffa (Jaffa), killing and wounding a number of people, according to Israeli media.

Initial reports on the number of dead and wounded conflicted. Israel Hayom reported that the death toll had reached eight people. Later, the Israeli authorities reduced the number of dead to six and the number of wounded to 16.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that there were 10 injured, six of them in critical condition, while Israeli Army Radio said there were four critically injured.

Israeli army radio said that the attackers infiltrated Israel, stabbed a soldier, seized his weapon, and carried out the attack with his weapon.

Regarding the identity of the attackers, Israel’s Channel 13 said that they were from the West Bank city of Al-Khalil. Palestinian media identified them as Mohammed Rashid Misk and Ahmed Al-Haymouni.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media: Death toll rises to five in Jaffa operation pic.twitter.com/jPEZADslK7 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 1, 2024

Hamas praised what it described as a ‘heroic operation’ in ‘occupied Yaffa’, saying it was “a natural response to the war of extermination and Zionist aggression in Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem and Lebanon.”

In Israel’s first reaction, Channel 12 quoted Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich as saying, “I will now demand at the cabinet meeting that the family members of the perpetrators who carried out the heinous attack in Jaffa be transferred to Gaza.”

This is considered the largest operation in Tel Aviv since the second intifada in 2000, Al-Jazeera reported.

The attackers in Tel Aviv were seen carrying rifles after moving out of the light rail system. pic.twitter.com/pJ7RJTb0XL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 1, 2024

The Israeli website Walla reported on Monday that the army had raised its alert against the backdrop of warnings of attacks ahead of the holidays and in light of the pressure exerted on the West Bank.

Aside from the genocide in Gaza, Israel has killed hundreds of Palestinians and arrested thousands in recent months in the West Bank.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Scenes from the scene of the operation in Tel Aviv are harsh and we will not publish them. pic.twitter.com/2ZXKjGjDvP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 1, 2024

The Israeli attacks included deadly raids on the town and refugee camp of Jenin, Nablus, Al-Khalil and other areas.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, over 700 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank at the hand of the Israeli army and armed Jewish settlers in the last year.

Nearly 11,000 have been arrested.

Additionally, over 150,000 Palestinians have been killed, wounded or missing since the start of the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

(AJA, PC)