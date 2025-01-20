From Behind Bars to Freedom: Palestinian Prisoners Speak Out on Repression and Torture in Israeli Prisons

Freed Palestinian prisoners recount harrowing experiences of torture, repression, and neglect, shedding light on the harsh realities inside Israeli prisons.

Freed Palestinian female prisoners have shared harrowing accounts of their experiences in Israeli prisons, detailing torture and repression they endured until the final moments before their release.

The women recounted the depth of their pain, not only due to imprisonment but also because of the overall situation in Palestine and Gaza.

‘They Dragged Us By Our Heads’

Rasha Hijjawi, from Tulkarem, described to Russian Today the assaults by Israeli forces on the prisoners before their release, saying:

“The sorrow in our hearts is immense for the martyrs and the situation in Palestine and Gaza. It’s a very mixed feeling.”

“The conditions in the prisons are terrible. We were repressed before the release, which was extremely difficult,” she said.

Tears of joy as Palestinian prisoner is reunited with her daughter: pic.twitter.com/G3aqkRQjDX — PalMedia (@PalMediaOrg) January 20, 2025

“They handcuffed us, dragged us, and blindfolded our heads. They threw us on the ground and dragged us by our heads when getting off the bus,” she added.

Hijjawi told RT that “the conditions and treatment were terrible. Only shortly before we reached the Red Cross were the handcuffs removed from our hands.”

‘Our Gratitude Goes to Gaza’

Baraa Foqaha, also from Tulkarem, expressed her solidarity with Gaza, saying:

“Our feelings are with our families in Gaza. Despite the torture and abuse, our concern in prison was for the war on Gaza to stop.”

“Our message and gratitude go to them. We will never forget what they have done for us until the end of time,” she added.

‘We Pray for the Souls of the Martyrs’

Hanan Maalwani highlighted the uncertainty they faced even at the moment of their release:

“A lawyer spoke to us, but we were not sure if we would actually be freed. They made it difficult for us until the last moments. They handed out food, saying we wouldn’t be released. They took some girls out and left others in their rooms. From the searches to the repression, they troubled us to the very end.”

She added: “We pray for the souls of the martyrs and wish for the recovery of the injured. Our joy is incomplete, whether for the people of Gaza, the martyrs, or the female prisoners who remain in detention.”

The incredibly touching moment of the reunion of 17-year-old liberated Palestinian prisoner Rose Khweis with her father in occupied Jerusalem, after Rose had developed serious health issues in occupation prisons: pic.twitter.com/bKhOfRanbA — Samidoun Network (@SamidounPP) January 19, 2025

“Three prisoners from Gaza are still in Israeli prisons. We thank them for the achievement they made for us.”

‘Weapons and Dogs’

Roz Khuwais, a detainee from Jerusalem, told RT, speaking about her initial experience in detention:

“When I entered prison, I didn’t know what it was, what interrogations were, or what a cell looked like. I didn’t expect it to be this bad.”

She recounted experiencing several health crises, insufficient food, and lack of medical treatment, describing the prison as a “lit-up grave.”

Roz also revealed the extent of the abuse faced by the prisoners, including repression with “weapons and dogs, strip searches, and harassment.”

‘Extremely Harsh’

Adam Hadra, one of the released prisoners, spoke to Al-Jazeera and recounted being detained from his home by the Israeli occupation forces.

Hadra, 18, described the prison experience as extremely harsh, highlighting systemic ill-treatment, including medical neglect and denial of essential medication.

Heartwarming moments as Palestinian prisoner Adam Al-Hadra, from Jerusalem, reunites with his family following his release as part of the prisoner exchange deal. pic.twitter.com/bESTxnCygu — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 20, 2025

He stressed that even elderly prisoners were subjected to such neglect.

‘Torture and Persecution’

Samah Hijawi, another freed prisoner, shared her story of being detained for the second time.

She told Al-Jazeera that she endured various forms of torture and persecution, speaking about the severe challenges female prisoners face, particularly due to illness and inadequate medical care.

Medical Neglect

Similarly, Shaima Omar Ramadan, who spent six months in detention, explained that her sentence had not been finalized during her time in prison.

She revealed that confirmation of her inclusion in the first group of released prisoners came just hours before her release.

Adding to these accounts, the sister of journalist and freed prisoner Rula Hassanein told Al-Jazeera that Rula is suffering from severe exhaustion.

Her condition requires immediate medical treatment, as prolonged medical neglect in prison severely affected her health.

(The Palestine Chronicle)