Nine Palestinians Injured in Jewish Settler Attack on Burqa

At least nine Palestinians were injured on Friday in an attack by Jewish settlers on the outskirts of the Palestinian town of Burqa, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israeli violations in the area, told WAFA that Israeli Jewish settlers, escorted by the Israeli army, attacked homes and shops at the entrance to the town, sparking confrontations with local Palestinian residents.

Colonial Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in the village of Burqa in Nables city, north of the occupied West Bank, injuring three Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/w4Nh9n4yey — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) May 27, 2022

Dahlias added that two Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated rounds during the raid, while another seven suffered suffocation from tear gas inhalation.

Jewish settler violence against Palestinians and their property is commonplace in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

There are over 600,000 Israeli settlers illegally occupying portions of the West Bank in violation of international law and established norms prohibiting the relocation of the occupying power’s civil population to the land of the occupied.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)