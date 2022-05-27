Nine Palestinians Injured in Jewish Settler Attack on Burqa

May 27, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank (Photo: via Social Media)

At least nine Palestinians were injured on Friday in an attack by Jewish settlers on the outskirts of the Palestinian town of Burqa, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israeli violations in the area, told WAFA that Israeli Jewish settlers, escorted by the Israeli army, attacked homes and shops at the entrance to the town, sparking confrontations with local Palestinian residents.

Dahlias added that two Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated rounds during the raid, while another seven suffered suffocation from tear gas inhalation.

Jewish settler violence against Palestinians and their property is commonplace in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

There are over 600,000 Israeli settlers illegally occupying portions of the West Bank in violation of international law and established norms prohibiting the relocation of the occupying power’s civil population to the land of the occupied.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

