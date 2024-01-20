‘No Military Victory in Gaza’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 106

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Arab military analysts are saying that Hamas has managed to regroup in northern Gaza, reorganizing 12 different brigades that are now engaged in fighting on all fronts.

This analysis is supported by events on the ground where fierce battles are currently underway in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza, and other areas.

This was demonstrated as well by new videos, released by both Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas) and Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad).

Practically, this means that after declaring that Israel has near complete control over the northern battlefield, Palestinian Resistance has managed to press the reset button, retaking the fight back to its early days.

Israeli military officials have communicated their sense of shock to The New York Times and other Israeli and American newspapers regarding the capabilities of Hamas, reaching, although not publicly, the conclusion that there can be no military victory in Gaza.

Below are excerpts from statements issued by Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance groups regarding the ongoing battles against the Israeli occupation army.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters are engaged in fierce clashes from zero distance with the enemy forces invading east of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades strike enemy gatherings penetrating north and south of the city of Khan Yunis with mortar shells.

“Watch: Scenes from the targeting of enemy vehicles penetrating into the Al-Jabari site, east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy gatherings northeast of Al-Bureij Camp in the central Gaza Strip with heavy-caliber mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters were able to snipe a Zionist soldier south of Gaza City.

“We are engaged in fierce clashes using machine guns with the soldiers of the Zionist enemy on the axes of advance in Al-Maghazi and Al-Bureij camps, central Gaza Strip.

“We targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with a tandem shell in the axis of advancement north of the Nuseirat camp.

“We are engaged in fierce clashes with the Zionist enemy forces with machine guns and appropriate weapons east and south of the city of Khan Yunis.

“After our fighters returned from the clash areas east of Gaza, they confirmed that they caused a number of enemy military vehicles to fall in a carefully engineered ambush with high-impact explosive devices, which led to the destruction of the vehicles and the soldiers in them to fall between dead and wounded.

“We bombed a gathering of enemy soldiers in the Rumaydah area, east of Khan Yunis, with a barrage of standard 60-caliber mortar shells.

“We targeted an enemy position used for command and control near Al-Shuhada Mosque in the center of southern Khan Yunis with mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:25 AM, on Saturday, 20/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers near the Hunin Castle with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:40 AM, on Saturday, 20/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Duhaira site with appropriate weapons, inflicting confirmed casualties.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:55 AM, on Saturday, 20/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Zarit barracks with appropriate weapons, causing a direct hit.”

