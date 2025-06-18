‘No Peace Under Duress: Iran Rejects Trump’s Threats, Denies Claims

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran rebukes Trump’s threats and claims of outreach, declaring it will not negotiate under pressure or threats of violence.

US President Donald Trump declined to provide a definitive answer on Wednesday regarding the United States joining Israeli strikes against Iran, stressing that he had given Iran a deadline and that next week would be decisive in this regard.

“I may do it, I may not do it”, Nobody knows what I want to do,” the US president told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, referring to the possibility of the United States becoming involved in the confrontation between Iran and Israel, which is witnessing an unprecedented military escalation between Iran and Israel.

Regarding the situation on the ground in Iran, Trump claimed Iran has “no air defense,” and emphasized that Israel “has complete control of Iran’s airspace and is doing very well.”

Trump continued by saying that he gave Iran two months to conclude a deal, but that it hadn’t done so, and that he was tired of the situation.

Although Trump asserted that it was too late to return to negotiations, he claimed that “Iran wants to make a deal with us,” and that the Iranians had proposed coming to the White House for that purpose, before adding, “There is still time to stop the war.”

When asked whether Tehran had communicated with Washington, he replied yes, adding, “I said, ‘It’s very late to be talking. (…) There’s a big difference between now and a week ago”. He continued, claiming the Iranians offered to send a delegation to the White House.

On Tuesday, Trump took to his Truth Social account to say that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is “an easy target, but he’s safe there—we’re not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”

“Our patience is wearing thin,” he added, just hours after calling for a “real end” to the deadly airstrikes between Iran and Israel and urging Iran to agree to an “unconditional surrender.”

Iranian Response

In a social media post on Wednesday, Iran’s mission to the United Nations directly rebuked President Trump’s comments, stating: “No Iranian official has ever sought to grovel at the gates of the White House.”

The statement continued: “The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to ‘take out’ Iran’s Supreme Leader. Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, will NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly not with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance. Iran will respond to any threat with a counter-threat, and to any act with reciprocal measures.”

Earlier that day, an Iranian official warned that any US involvement in the conflict with Israel would escalate into “all-out war,” as the exchange of airstrikes and missile attacks entered its sixth day.

Intelligence Assessment

Trump has also rejected a key US intelligence assessment on Iran’s nuclear capabilities, instead adopting the Israeli occupation’s hardline position.

The assessment, presented in March by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, concluded that Iran is not developing nuclear weapons and that Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei has not reauthorized such a program since 2003.

Trump dismissed the findings, stating, “I don’t care what she said. I think they were very close to having one.” His remarks echo those of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has consistently pushed for pre-emptive military action against Iran over its alleged nuclear ambitions.

While Gabbard attempted to soften the rift, stating that Trump’s remarks were in line with her earlier assessments, the administration’s broader direction has clearly diverged from its own intelligence community in favor of a more confrontational posture.

In a statement that challenges the claims made by both US and Israeli officials, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed that there is no evidence Iran is pursuing a nuclear weapons program.

Speaking to CNN, Grossi said, “We did not have any proof of a systematic effort (by Iran) to move toward a nuclear weapon,” aligning with previous IAEA assessments and independent verifications.

Grossi’s comments came just days after the IAEA Board of Governors passed a resolution accusing Iran of non-compliance with its nuclear obligations—charges Tehran dismissed as politically motivated.

Bipartisan Effort

As Trump pushes the US closer to direct military confrontation with Iran, a bipartisan group in Congress has introduced legislation to block such a move without formal authorization.

Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna introduced a War Powers Resolution to bar US military forces from engaging Iran without Congressional approval.

The measure follows similar legislation proposed in the Senate by Senator Tim Kaine, amid rising concern over escalating Israeli attacks and Trump’s threats.

“The United States must not get dragged into another war in the Middle East without a full debate and vote in Congress,” Khanna said. He warned against unauthorized US involvement in Israel’s war on Iran and emphasized the importance of pursuing a diplomatic solution.

While the War Powers Resolution of 1973 was designed to curb unilateral presidential military action, successive administrations have circumvented it.

Massie said the current House resolution is “privileged” and could be brought to the floor within 15 days for debate and vote.

(PC, Al Mayadeen, US Media)