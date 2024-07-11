‘Enough with Double Standards’ – Spanish Leader Slams West’s Hypocrisy in Gaza

Spanish officials continue to speak out against the Israeli war on Gaza, urging other Western countries to take action that would end the Israeli genocide.

The latest comments were made by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday. He urged the West to reject “double standards” regarding the war on Gaza.

“If we are telling our people that we are supporting Ukraine because we are defending international law, this is the same as what we have to do towards Gaza,” he said at NATO’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington.

The Spanish leader also said there should be a “consistent political position” in which “we don’t have double standards.”

Sanchez added that the world needed to press to “stop this terrible humanitarian crisis” affecting the Palestinians and called for an international peace conference to push for a Palestinian state.

“We need to create the conditions for an immediate and urgent ceasefire,” he said.

On May 28, Spain became the 140th country to recognize the State of Palestine. It was joined by Norway and Ireland and later followed by Slovenia.

In a social media video on May 23, the Deputy Prime Minister of Spain, Yolanda Diaz, said “We will continue pressuring, from our position in the government, to defend human rights and put an end to the genocide of the Palestinian people”.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” she added.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,345 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,295 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, WAFA)