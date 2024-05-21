GAZA LIVE BLOG: Biden: Not a Genocide | Massacres throughout Gaza Strip | Russia: Pursue Mass Graves Investigation – Day 228

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces carried out new massacres in various areas of the Gaza Strip, including Al-Bureij, in the center, and Rafah, in the south. Fierce clashes are taking place between the Palestinian Resistance and the invading Israeli forces in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza. US President Joe Biden said that what is happening in Gaza is not a genocide while the Russian delegate to the United Nations Security Council urged an investigation into the mass graves in the Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,562 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,652 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7 .

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, Day 21, 11:20 am (GMT +2)

GALLANT: We do not recognize the authority of the International Criminal Court.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces are shelling Al-Qasaib neighborhood, Tal Al-Zaatar, and Blocks 4 and 5 in the Jabalia camp.

LAPID: Militias sponsored by the Netanyahu regime are the ones attacking aid trucks to Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/nLvELVoCPR pic.twitter.com/CduBUyJMMB — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 21, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched 3 raids on the center of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

LAPID: Militias sponsored by the Netanyahu regime are the ones attacking aid trucks to Gaza.

Tuesday, Day 21, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

ANSARALLAH: We shot down an American MQ9 drone in the airspace of Al Bayda Governorate.

AL-JAZEERA: Violent clashes between the resistance and the occupation forces in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens were sounding in several towns in the Western Galilee after a suspected drone infiltration from Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces bombed with artillery the vicinity of Hassan Al-Banna Mosque in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of injured people arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after an Israeli bombing of a house in the center of the Bureij camp.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of injured people arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after an Israeli bombing of a house in the center of the Bureij camp. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/nLvELVoCPR pic.twitter.com/unRuUNEUvb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 21, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Injured people arrived at Gaza’s European Hospital after artillery shelling on the Khuza’a area, east of the city of Khan Yunis.

AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN (to Maria): Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is unable to achieve victory on the battlefield and must fall.

Tuesday, Day 21, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from the bombing of a building housing displaced people in the Abasan Al-Kabira area, east of Khan Yunis, has risen to three.

Tuesday, Day 21, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The body of a Palestinian was recovered as a result of a bombing on the home of the Abu Amer family in the Abasan Al-Kabira area, east of Khan Yunis.

Tuesday, Day 21, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announces that two soldiers were seriously injured during the battles taking place in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, Day 21, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: 569 tons of humanitarian aid have been delivered to the Gaza Strip so far from the pier.

Tuesday, Day 21, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Airstrikes targeted the north of the Bureij refugee camp and the east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Airstrikes targeted the north of the Bureij refugee camp and the east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/nLvELVoCPR pic.twitter.com/agIu3cnFcR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 21, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in several towns in the Western Galilee, northern Israel.

Tuesday, Day 21, 02:00 am (GMT +2)

DEPUTY US DELEGATE TO UNSC: The Rafah crossing must be reopened now and there can be no further delay.

RUSSIAN DELEGATE TO UNSC: We are awaiting the results of the investigation into the mass graves in Gaza, which we demanded.

BRITISH DEPUTY DELEGATE TO UNSC: Britain will not support an expanded operation in Rafah under the current circumstances.

Tuesday, Day 21, 01:00 am (GMT +2)

BIDEN: What is happening in Gaza is not genocide.

UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ALBANESE: The announcement of the International Criminal Court is a late but commendable step.

(The Palestine Chronicle)