‘Not A Genocide’ – White House to Proceed With $1 Billion Arms Supply to Israel 

The Biden administration is reportedly moving ahead with new weapons deals for Israel worth more than $1 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The paper, citing US and congressional officials said that “the Biden administration notified Congress on Tuesday that it was moving forward with more than $1 billion in new weapons deals for Israel.”

The “massive arms package” follows less than a week after the administration “paused a shipment of bombs” over Israel’s planned ground assault on Rafah, the report said.

According to the WSJ, the weapons deal includes “the potential transfer of $700 million in tank ammunition, $500 million in tactical vehicles and $60 million in mortar rounds.”

Rejection of Genocide Proposition

On Tuesday, the administration’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, said in a “Middle East update” at a press briefing “We do not believe what is happening in Gaza is a genocide. We have been firmly on record rejecting that proposition.”

He also said: “We are continuing to send military assistance, and we will ensure that Israel receives the full amount provided in the supplemental.”

On the recent pause of an arms shipment, Sullivan said: “We have paused a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs because we do not believe they should be dropped in densely populated cities. We are talking to the Israeli government about this.”

He said President Joe Biden “was clear that he would not supply certain offensive weapons for such an operation, were it to occur. It has not yet occurred.”

The US administration was “still working with Israel on a better way to ensure the defeat of Hamas everywhere in Gaza, including in Rafah.”

‘Ironclad Commitment’ to Israel

He also highlighted that “Israel’s long-term security depends on being integrated into the region and enjoying normal relations with the Arab states, including Saudi Arabia.”

These strong partnerships, he added, “were on display recently when a coalition of countries helped Israel defend itself against Iranian missiles and drones.”

“No president has stood stronger with Israel than Joe Biden,” said Sullivan. “He was the first president ever to visit Israel during wartime. He is protecting Israel at the United Nations. He mobilized a coalition to directly defend Israel against an unprecedented Iranian attack.”

He added that Biden “led the bipartisan effort to pass a supplemental that ensures Israel’s defense and military edge for years to come.”

Sullivan stressed: “His commitment to Israel is ironclad.”

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,233 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,141.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

