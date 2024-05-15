Ongoing Nakba – Scores Killed, Wounded as Israel Intensifies Raids across Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation army continues its relentless and devastating assault on the Gaza Strip for the 222nd day.

Raids are intensifying across the region, from the north to Rafah in the south, resulting in scores of killings and injuries, Quds News Network reported on Wednesday.

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on Al-Ajarma Street in Jabalia camp.

Additionally, Israeli artillery has targeted sites in Al-Mughraqa and Al-Zahraa, north of the Central Governorate. Reports indicate casualties from the bombing of a UNRWA medical clinic south of Gaza City.

The occupation forces have also launched intensive raids on residential homes across various areas in the Gaza Strip, leading to the complete destruction of some homes.

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed as a result of an Israeli bombing on the home of the Brash family in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Withdrawal from Zaytoun

The occupation army has announced its withdrawal from the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City after six days of fierce battles with the Palestinian Resistance.

During this aggression, the Al-Zaytoun clinic and several schools, including Hassan Al-Nakhal, Atta Al-Shawa, Hashem Al-Shawa, and Ain Jalut, were completely destroyed.

Israeli occupation army radio reported that forces withdrawing from Zeitoun have returned to the Netzarim axis.

ISRAEL HAYOM (citing Former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman): The Netanyahu government has no vision and no plan on how to manage operations.Hamas and Sinwar are managing the war from the tunnels better than Netanyahu.

Calls for Ceasefire

In related news, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for the immediate reopening of the Rafah crossing, which was closed about a week ago.

Guterres’ spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, expressed the Secretary-General’s horror at the escalation of military activity in and around Rafah by Israeli forces, emphasizing that these developments obstruct humanitarian aid and worsen the already dire situation.

Dujarric stressed the necessity of protecting civilians at all times in Rafah and throughout Gaza, highlighting that there is currently no safe place for Gaza residents.

Guterres has reiterated his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of all Israeli captives currently held in the Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Violent Israeli raids targeted Al-Ajarma Street in Jabaliya Camp.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,173 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,061 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, QNN)