‘Not Every Soul Shall Live’ – Jewish Rabbi Encourages Killing of Palestinian Children, Women

March 9, 2024 Blog, News
Rabbi Eliyahu Mali incited his students to commit genocide in Gaza. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

An Israeli rabbi urged the killing of women and children in the Gaza Strip and said he considered it a response to the teachings of halakha, or Jewish law.

Rabbi Eliyahu Mali made the remarks in front of his students and the video widely circulated on social media.

“In our mitzvah (holy) war, in our situation in Gaza, according to what the law says, ‘Not every soul shall live,’ and the logic of this is very clear: if you do not kill them, they will kill you,” said Mali.

He claimed that those described as “vandals” in today’s war are “the children of the previous war whom we kept alive, and in reality, it is the women who produce terrorists.”

“This means that this rule (do not keep alive every soul) is very clear in its concept, either you or them,” he said. “Whoever comes to kill you, kill him first.”

“Whoever comes to kill you with this concept does not only include the young man aged 16, 18, 20, or 30 who is now pointing a weapon at you, but also the future generation (the children of Gaza), and those who produce the future generation (women of Gaza), because there is really no difference”.

Mali heads the Shirat Moshe religious school in Jaffa, in central Israel, where students serve in the army.

Calls to kill and ethnically cleanse Palestinians have not been limited to religious extremists but have been spread by top Israeli officials, ministers, and Israeli soldiers.

Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7. 

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,960 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,524 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip. 

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

GAZA LIVE BLOG: KAN: Israeli Army Killed Civilians on Oct. 7 | New Israeli Massacres Kill Dozens | Resistance Continues – DAY 155

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, Anadolu)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*