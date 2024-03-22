‘By Mistake’ – Israel Admits to Publishing False Photos of Hamas Leaders Arrested in Al-Shifa

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation army acknowledged that the pictures of Hamas leaders allegedly detained from the Al-Shifa Medical Complex were false.

The Israeli army announced on Thursday that it had arrested top Hamas officials during its raid on Al-Shifa Hospital.

A photo collage released by the army showed that Al-Qassam Brigades leader Raed Saad was among the detainees.

In a press conference, the Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari boasted of detaining “very significant” senior Hamas commanders, according to The Times of Israel.

‘Inaccurate List’

A security official in the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, however, said in an interview with Al-Jazeera on Thursday that “the list of detainees’ photos at Al-Shifa Hospital released by the spokesperson of the occupation army is inaccurate.”

“Some of the photos on the list belong to individuals currently outside Gaza, and other photos are of martyrs,” the official continued, noting that “three of the photos on the list are of doctors previously released by the occupation.”

According to Hamas, the reports “about the arrest of dozens of resistance leaders at Al-Shifa Hospital are false.”

“What is published in the Hebrew media is inaccurate and is part of the psychological and moral warfare against the resistance in Gaza,” the official concluded.

Added by Mistake

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Friday that the Israeli army’s announcement that Saad was arrested in the Al-Shifa Medical Hospital turned out to be false.

In a joint statement, the Israeli army and the Shin Bet admitted that “due to human error, there are several photos in the graphic of terrorists who have not yet been caught.”

“A few more (photos – PC) were added by mistake,” Yedioth Ahronoth also reported.

Al-Shifa under Siege

Since early Monday morning, Israeli forces continued to raid the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, despite the presence of thousands of patients, wounded, and displaced Palestinians inside, alongside killings, shootings, and wide-scale arrests carried out among the displaced inside the hospital, and the shelling of nearby houses.

The Israeli army announced on Thursday that it executed 140 Palestinians and detained hundreds for interrogations, transferring at least 160 of them to Israel.

This is the second time that Israeli forces have raided the complex since the start of the war on Gaza last October 7, as they previously raided it last November 16 after a week-long siege, then withdrew after 8 days, during which its yards, parts of its buildings, medical equipment, and even the power generator were destroyed.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,988 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,188 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)