GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel’s Political Chaos | WFP Stops Aid through US Pier | Massacres in Shejaiya, Deir Al-Balah – Day 248

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Western diplomat told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz that support of Israel has become more difficult following the resignation of Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot. The World Food Program said that they stopped aid to Gaza through the American dock due to security concerns. Israeli forces carried out new massacres in Shejaiya, Deir Al-Balah, in northern and central Gaza respectively. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,084 Palestinians have been killed, and 84,494 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, June 10, 1:30 pm (GMT +2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 37,124 Palestinians have been killed, and 84,712 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the newly developed spy equipment in the Ramim barracks, which led to its destruction.

NBC (citing American officials): The administration of President Joe Biden discussed the possibility of negotiating an agreement with Hamas, mediated by Qatar, to release 5 American detainees.

MEDICAL SOURCES: 20 Palestinians were killed in the ongoing Israeli bombing of various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a building used by Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Avivim.

HAARETZ: Haaretz newspaper reported a significant increase in Serbian arms sales to Israel that are flown in by Israeli military aircraft.

AL-JAZEERA: Sharp verbal altercations took place between Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and a number of prisoners’ families during a session in the Knesset.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There was an Israeli artillery shelling in the vicinity of Al-Alam Roundabout, west of the city of Rafah.

Monday, June 10, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

SMOTRICH: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that he would not support the current proposal to release the abductees, and that they would “turn over every stone in Gaza to return them. Israeli Channel 12 quoted Smotrich as saying, “We are in a war in Gaza for the next two years.”

PALESTINIAN MEDICAL SOURCES: The bodies of 5 Palestinians and more than 30 wounded had arrived from Rafah to Nasser Medical Complex since this morning.

Monday, June 10, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

WASHINGTON POST (citing informed officials): US intelligence is helping Israel draw a map of Hamas’ underground tunnel network in Gaza.

UNRWA: The destruction in Gaza is indescribable, and that half of the buildings in the Strip have been destroyed. Removing the rubble in Gaza will take years.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A fire broke out in the Yaroun area in Upper Galilee following the fall of an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon.

US ARMY: An American cargo plane dropped more than 10 metric tons of food rations in northern Gaza on Sunday, after these shipments were suspended due to Israeli operations in the region.

Three little boys are seen during the onset of the Nuseirat camp massacre, who had left their family to buy bread earlier. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/rUgSa6q7n7 pic.twitter.com/MwG2lM7uAM — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 10, 2024

NYT (citing Israeli former Israeli official): The return of prisoners will not take place unless there is a ceasefire.

WSJ (citing Israeli officials): The fierce fighting in Nuseirat almost prevented the detained prisoners and the commando team from being released alive.

AL-JAZEERA: One person was wounded by occupation forces’ fire in the Mawasi Rafah area, south of the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI RADIO: Two anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon and landed in the Al-Manara area in Upper Galilee.

Monday, June 10, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

AP: The Associated Press quoted the director of the World Food Program as saying that the program had stopped aid to Gaza through the American dock due to security concerns.

REUTERS: A Hamas leader urged the US to put pressure on Israel to end the war before Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit.

KAN: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will vote today against the Haredi conscription bill that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to pass.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft targeted the Abu Al-Ajen area, southeast of the city of Deir Al-Balah.

A Palestinian family returns to their home despite the massive destruction caused by Israeli bombing in Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/rUgSa6pzxz pic.twitter.com/XTH9PJdBrw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 10, 2024

Monday, June 10, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

HAARETZ (quoting Western diplomat): All Western countries that support Israel have begun to realize that continuing to support it after the resignation of the two ministers in the Israeli War Council, Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, has become more difficult.

Monday, June 10, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

ABC: A masked person smashed windows in the US Consulate building in Sydney, Australia.

Monday, June 10, 05:15 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Dead and wounded in Israeli shelling targeting a house in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. Heavy Israeli artillery shelling targeted the east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip and the Oraiba area north of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)