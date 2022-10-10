12-Year-Old Palestinian Child Succumbs to Wounds Sustained from Israeli Army Gunfire

Mahmoud Samoudi, 12, has succumbed to his wounds sustained during an Israeli army raid in Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

A 12-year-old Palestinian child succumbed on Monday to wounds sustained from Israeli army gunfire, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Mahmoud Samoudi has succumbed to his wounds after being critically injured by a live bullet in the belly during an Israeli army assault on Jenin, 12 days ago.

Four Palestinians were killed and 44 were injured, including Samoudi, in the Israeli army assault on Jenin on September 28.

With Samoudi’s death, the toll of Palestinians killed in the occupied territories by Israeli army gunfire since the start of the year has reached 165.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

