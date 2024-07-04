Hezbollah Retaliates – Resistance Roundup – Day 272

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army on Thursday announced that a deputy brigade commander was killed in the fighting on the northern front, a reference to the ongoing battles between the Lebanese group Hezbollah and the Israeli army.

Also, according to Israeli sources, over 200 missiles and rockets were fired from Hezbollah towards Israel, in addition to 20 attack drones.

Today is considered one of the most intense acts of retaliation carried out by Hezbollah against Israel since the beginning of the war.

“For its part, Hezbollah said: “We targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the settlement of Adamit,” and all soldiers inside the building were either killed or injured.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.”

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades, in coordination with Saraya Al-Quds, targeted a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with a Shuath explosive device in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. “After their return from the battle lines, our fighters reported that they targeted two Merkava 4 tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. Al-Qassam Brigades targeted the enemy operations command headquarters near the “Nahal Oz” site, east of Gaza City, with Rajoom and 107 rockets. “The fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Martyr Abdulqader Al-Husseini Brigades fired a SAM 7 missile towards an Apache helicopter in the skies of the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters trapped a Zionist force in a well-executed ambush, clashing with its members and inflicting casualties in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in Gaza City. Our fighters observed helicopter landings to evacuate the casualties.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen firing a SAM-7 missile towards Israeli aircraft in Gaza City, in collaboration with with the Martyr Abdulqader Al-Husseini Brigades. pic.twitter.com/Q50cTUE9M3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 4, 2024

“We lured a Zionist infantry force into the entrance of a tunnel rigged in advance and detonated it, resulting in the death of all members of the force in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. “The Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell near the Zorob Junction, east of the Sultan neighborhood in the city of Rafah. “WATCH: Firing a SAM-7 missile towards enemy aircraft with the Martyr Abdulqader Al-Husseini Brigades in Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“After our fighters returned from the clash points in the Shejaiya neighborhood, they confirmed that they had carried out the following tasks: – Our fighters detonated a Thaqib barrel bomb in a Zionist military vehicle in the vicinity of the central area. – Our fighters, in conjunction with the fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades, blew up a Zionist Markeva 4 tank using a high-explosive barrel bomb. – Our fighters destroyed, with regular 60-caliber mortar shells, positions of enemy soldiers penetrating the Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza. “We bombed Zionist enemy gatherings in the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with mortar shells. “We targeted the enemy army’s operations command center in the Shejaiya neighborhood with a salvo of 107-type rockets. “Our fighters sniped a Zionist soldier in the areas of invasion in the middle of the city of Rafah.”

⚡️ Al-Quds Brigades: footage of the rocket salvos that bombarded military sites and Zionist colonies in the Gaza envelope. pic.twitter.com/cBz6fR42XU — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) July 4, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 04-07-2024, targeted a newly established position of the Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Kfar Blum with Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 04-07-2024, bombed with over 200 rockets of various types the newly established command headquarters of the 91st Brigade in the Ayelet barracks, the command headquarters of the 7th armored brigade in Katsavia barracks, the command headquarters of the armor unit belonging to the 7th brigade in the Gamla barracks, the command headquarters of the 210th division (Golan division) in the Nafah base, and the command headquarters of the artillery regiment of the 210th division in the Yardan barracks. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 04-07-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the newly created 91st Division headquarters in the Ayelet Barracks, the 7th Armored Brigade headquarters in the Katsavia Barracks, the Northern Area Command headquarters in the Dadu base, the Northern Area Intelligence Base Mishar, the 810th Hermon Brigade headquarters in the Maale Golani Barracks, the permanent main base of the 146th Ilania Division, the headquarters of the Golani Brigade and the Egoz unit in the Sharaga barracks.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for an attack involving rockets and drones on multiple Israeli military sites. Several fires broke out in the occupied Syrian Golan as well as Al-Jalil, in northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/CDJL8Ojk0l — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 4, 2024

2The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:55 am on Thursday, 04-07-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with a heavy Burkan missile, hitting it directly, causing fire to break out, destroying parts of it and causing confirmed casualties‏. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 am on Thursday, 04-07-2024, targeted the Al-Marj site with a heavy Burkan missile, hitting it directly‏. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 am on Thursday, 04-07-2024, targeted the Al-Bahgdadi site with a heavy Burkan missile, hitting it directly‏. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 12:15 on Thursday 04/07/2024, the Bayad Blida site with a Burkan missile. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 04:30 on Thursday 04/07/2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Metulla site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 04-07-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Adamit settlement with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit, leading to the building catching fire and resulting in casualties among those inside, falling between killed and injured.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)