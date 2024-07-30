‘Our Unity is Critical’ – Ramzy Baroud about US Decline and China’s Rise in the Middle East (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Regarding the unity talks held in China, Baroud said that “Our unity now is critical. Because no one, not China, not Russia, not even the United States, will ever take us seriously if we remain divided.”

In an interview with Palestine Deep Dive, Dr. Ramzy Baroud exposed the decline in US power on the world stage amid a rising China, and explored evidence that China can and will play the role of the new sponsor and mediator in the Middle East.

“The relationship between China and the Middle East is quite interesting. China, historically, has been a strong supporter of many Middle Eastern, particularly Arab countries, in the face of Israel.”

“But also, China has not deeply gotten involved in the intricacies of Middle East politics.”

Baroud analyzed the changes that happened in Chinese society itself following the industrialization and the opening up of the economy, where China was keen on “finding a balance between its own ambitions in Asia and beyond and its need to be part of the Western-dominated markets in Europe and in the Middle East.”

This was true, according to Baroud, up to the period of the Oslo Accords, which changed the relationship between Palestine and the Global South, including China.

“Israel will be defeated,” Baroud concluded, because in the words of Richard Falk, those who win the ‘legitimacy war’ always win the liberation wars.

“The Palestinians were winning the legitimacy war years before the Gaza genocide started. Now, the Gaza genocide has further cemented the Palestinian victory in the legitimacy war, and we have to translate that legitimacy war victory into tangible victory on the ground.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)