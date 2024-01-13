Over 100 Protests in Morocco Condemn Gaza Onslaught by Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Moroccan human rights activists have submitted a petition which calls on the government to halt normalizing relations with Israel.

Protests in Morocco against Israel’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip, have reportedly been ongoing for more than three months, with strong calls for the Moroccan government to reconsider its normalization agreement with Tel Aviv.

According to a statement from the Foundation for Supporting the Issues of the Ummah civil society organization, demonstrations were organized at 113 locations in 56 cities under the slogan: “No to the displacement of Palestinians,” the Anadolu News Agency reported.

Protests against Israel's attacks in #Gaza, which have been ongoing for more than three months, took place in 56 cities in #Morocco. pic.twitter.com/epgv8ncv7N — Al-Estiklal English (@alestiklalen) January 13, 2024

Protesters also congratulated South Africa for taking Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for crimes of genocide against the Gazan population.

Moroccan human rights activists have submitted a petition which calls on the government to halt normalizing relations with Israel.

Last week, the Moroccan government announced that it is ready to deliberate a petition calling for halting normalization with Israel.

Following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, government spokesman Mustafa Baytas reportedly said that the cabinet “is ready to deliberate the petition”.

Morocco and Israel signed a normalization deal on December 10, 2020, and resumed diplomatic relations with Israel in exchange for recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty in Western Sahara, reports Anadolu.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,317 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)