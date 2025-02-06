Overwhelming Majority of Israelis Support Trump’s Gaza Plan – Poll

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US President Donald Trump Trump announced on Tuesday that the US “will take over the Gaza Strip and “own it.”

A poll conducted by the Israeli Channel 13 revealed that 72 percent of Israelis support US President Donald Trump’s plan to control the Gaza Strip.

According to the poll, only 17 percent of Israelis rejected Trump’s plan, while 46 percent of Israelis believe that the plan will not be implemented, compared to 35 percent who believe that it will be implemented, Al Jazeera’s Arabic channel reported.

🚨 Why is Trump talking about ethnic cleansing while a MILLION Palestinians are returning to northern Gaza? 🚨 Ramzy Baroud breaks it down.#Gaza #PeoplePower #Trump #EthnicCleansing #Gazacide pic.twitter.com/F5U9QwdXDm — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) February 4, 2025

In the same context, the poll showed that 50 percent of Israelis opposed normalization with Saudi Arabia, which includes recognition of a Palestinian state, compared to 32 percent who supported the idea.

Global Condemnation

The announcement followed his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump had earlier called for the relocation of Palestinians in the enclave, destroyed by Israel’s relentless bombardment for over 15 months, to Egypt and Jordan.

The US president’s proposal sparked major Arab and international criticism, led by the United Nations and the Arab League, in addition to a number of countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Spain, China, France, Britain, and Russia.

‘Hostile Remarks’ – Hamas

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas strongly condemned Trump’s announcement.

“We strongly condemn and reject the statements of US President Trump aimed at the occupation of the Gaza Strip by the United States and the displacement of our Palestinian people from it,” Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trump claimed that Palestinians were remaining in the enclave because “they have no alternative” and stated “the US will take over the Gaza Strip.”

The movement said Trump’s “remarks are hostile to our people and our cause, will not serve stability in the region, and will only add fuel to the fire. We will not allow any country in the world to occupy our land or impose guardianship over our great Palestinian people.”

“We call on the U.S. administration and President Trump to retract these irresponsible remarks, which contradict international laws and the natural rights of our Palestinian people in their land,” the statement added.

Hamas also called on the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations “to convene urgently to address these dangerous remarks and to take a firm and historic stance that preserves the national rights of our Palestinian people, their right to self-determination, and the establishment of their Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

