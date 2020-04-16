Jewish Settlers Brutally Attack Palestinian Shepherd near Hebron

Jewish settlers on Wednesday attacked a Palestinian shepherd to the east of Yatta, south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Fo’ad Amour, a local rights activist, told WAFA that a number of fanatic Jewish settlers forced their way into farmlands in At-Tuwani locality, east of Yatta, under heavy military protection by Israeli forces, where they assaulted shepherds, injuring one of them and causing terror among local residents.

The occupied West Bank is subject to regular and repeated attacks by Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers, who try to seize the land of settlement expansion.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

Jewish Settlers Escape from Quarantine, Attack Palestinian Civilians in Jordan Valley Chronicle – https://t.co/E3Lo45ELOk #Palestine pic.twitter.com/MCPPoJA7Fc — al whit (@soitiz) April 14, 2020

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)