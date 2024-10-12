PA Forces Target Resistance in Tubas – Palestinian Shot, Injured

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The commander of the Tubas battalion, wanted by Israel, was detained by PA forces on Tuesday. Local reports indicated that he was wounded before being arrested and his current condition is unknown.

A Palestinian man has been injured in ongoing clashes between resistance fighters and Palestinian Authority (PA) forces in the city of Tubas in the northern occupied West Bank.

According to Al-Jazeera, the young man was seriously in the clashes which followed the arrest of the commander of the Tubas battalion of the Saraya Al-Quds Brigades, Ahmed Abu Al-Aida.

Abu Al-Aida was previously arrested in August 2023 and went on a hunger strike under the PA’s detention.

Since his detention this week, the resistance and protesting youth have blocked off the vicinity of the Old Market in Tubas. Several youths have been detained, according to Al Jazeera. Reports indicate that Israeli forces moved into the area after the arrest of Abu Al-Aida.

PA Headquarters Attacked

In a related development, the PA headquarters in Jenin came under heavy gunfire on Friday evening, reported Al Jazeera.

Earlier on Friday, clashes also broke out between resistance fighters and PA forces in Silat Al-Harithiya, west of Jenin.

Following the clashes, the PA forces also shot and wounded the freed detainee Itaf Jeradat, a mother of nine from Jenin, who was freed in the November 2023 prisoner exchange deal with Israel.

Jeradat is the mother of three imprisoned detainees; Omar, Ghaith and Muntasser Jaradat.

In a statement on Friday, the Saraya Al-Quds Brigades issued a statement calling upon “every honorable and free person to rise up and break the siege imposed on the fighters of the Tubas Brigade, who are currently surrounded by the Security Forces.”

“We protest the continued detention of the wanted leader of the Tubas Brigade, Ahmed Abu Al-Aida, and denounce the Authority’s actions, including the shooting of freed prisoner Itaf Jaradat,” the statement said.

‘Reprehensible’ – Islamic Jihad

The Islamic Jihad movement also issued a statement condemning “the actions of the Security Forces of the Ramallah Authority in pursuing the fighters in the city of Tubas and other areas of the occupied West Bank, as well as chasing them, firing upon them, attempting to arrest them, and uncovering their traps and explosives.”

The movement also denounced the “firing upon the freed prisoner and fighter, Itaf Jaradat, the mother of the two prisoners Gaithallah and Omar Jaradat, which resulted in her being wounded.”

“These practices are reprehensible and have no connection to national values and norms. They contradict the role that the Authority should be playing in protecting our people from the crimes of the occupation army and settler gangs, especially in light of the ongoing aggressive campaigns against the camps and cities of the West Bank,” Islamic Jihad stated.

“We call on the Ramallah Authority to stop its Security Forces from targeting our heroic resistance fighters and to cease its oppression of our people, who are exercising their natural right to confront the occupation,” the movement added.

It also called on “the wise within the Fatah movement and all national figures and forces to restrain the Authority’s apparatuses from continuing these condemned practices.”

The Al Jazeera Arabic channel said it had contacted the PA security services to obtain its account of what was happening in Tubas, but they refused to comment.

Youth Shot by Settlers

Elsewhere in the West Bank, a Palestinian youth was shot and injured by illegal Jewish settlers in the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah on Friday.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA the settlers stormed the northern part of the village, leading to confrontations with the local residents.

Israeli occupation forces also stormed the village on Friday morning and detained a youth after raiding and searching his family home.

Raid on Nablus

Israeli occupation forces stormed the village of Budrus, west of Ramallah, and opened fire on Palestinian farmers, the Quds News Network reported.

Israeli forces also stormed the town of Beita south of Nablus, as well as the villages of Yatma and Beit Dajan.

WAFA reported that several Israeli military vehicles broke into the latter villages, where they raided several homes. Over 25,000 shekels were stolen from two homes in Beit Dajan.

Olive Pickers Attacked

On Saturday morning, illegal Jewish settlers, under the protection of the Israeli military, forced Palestinian farmers out of their lands in the village of Jaloud, located south of Nablus.

WAFA reported that settlers threatened olive pickers and fired in the air, forcing the farmers to leave.

On Saturday, settlers also vandalized olive trees in the village of Yasouf, located in the central West Bank province of Salfit.

The settlers destroyed around seven olive trees, each over 20 years old, in the al-Wad area north of the village. The trees belonged to a local Palestinian resident, said WAFA.

Earlier, settlers under the protection of Israeli forces, attacked olive pickers in the nearby village of Jaloud and the town of Qusra, south of Nablus, forcing them, at gunpoint, to abandon their lands.

The olive harvest season is one of the most important seasons for thousands of Palestinian families, many of whom make their living from this harvest.

Homes Stormed

On Friday, settlers attacked a Palestinian resident’s home and cut down olive trees in the Khalayil al-Louz area southeast of Bethlehem.

Hasan Brijiyeh, a local activist, told WAFA that a group of settlers stormed the house, smashing its doors and windows, and cut down around 20 olive trees.

Settlers and the Israeli forces have recently escalated their attacks on the Khalayil al-Louz area.

On Thursday, the occupation forces stormed the area, raided a house and attacked residents’ homes with sound and tear gas bombs, said WAFA.

