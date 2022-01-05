PA President Abbas Excludes Close Aides to Marwan Barghouti from Fatah

Palestinian Authority (PA), PLO and Fatah President, Mahmoud Abbas, has started a campaign to exclude close aides to jailed Fatah leader, Marwan Barghouti, Al Resalah newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Member of Fatah Revolutionary Council, Fakhri Barghouti, told Al Resalah that Abbas carried out this campaign due to his fear that Marwan could be released.

Poll: Most Palestinians prefer Marwan Barghouti over Mahmoud Abbas. pic.twitter.com/0k5Baev78j — Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) March 23, 2021

He also said that the planned 8th Fatah conference slated to take place on March 21 aimed to exclude people who are not loyal to Abbas.

“Abbas started the campaign by preventing us from taking part in the meetings of the Revolutionary Council,” Fakhri Barghouti said, adding: “This will also be translated in (Fatah’s) 8th conference.”

The newspaper pointed that Fatah Revolutionary Council had started its meetings in Ramallah to prepare for holding the 8th conference of the movement which is to take place on March 21.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)