PA Says It Refuses to Resume ‘Security Coordination’ with Israel

The Palestinian Authority decided to reject all pressures to resume ‘security coordination’ with Israel, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Osama Qawasmeh, a member of the Political Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said on Sunday that the Palestinian leadership, chaired by President Mahmoud Abbas, has categorically rejected all the pressures received to resume ‘security coordination’ with Israel.

On January 26, in response to the Israeli army massacre in Jenin, the Palestinian Authority decided to immediately end the coordination with Israel.

“The stances of brotherly countries supporting the position of the Palestinian leadership in their pursuit of the rights of our people are very important,” Qawasmeh told Voice of Palestine radio.

“The decisions that were taken are irreversible and have entered into force, whether with regard to the relationship with Israel or seeking action at international institutions in light of the unsustainability of the current status quo,” Qawasmeh added.

