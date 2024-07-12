‘If You Return ..’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 280

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Several explosions rocked the area, followed by scenes of fleeing soldiers, and what seemed like dead and wounded troops being removed from the ground of the operation.

A Palestinian fighter was running the operation from a secured room somewhere in Tal Al-Hawa, a small neighborhood located west of Gaza City.

In front of him, were several TV screens connected to cameras that were fastened on top of buildings, which gave him a bird’s-eye view of what was going on in the neighborhood.

On the screens, several Israeli military vehicles and many soldiers, moving about in the area, some leaving buildings, others returning to their tanks and personal carriers.

Then, several explosions rocked the area, followed by scenes of fleeing soldiers, and what seemed like dead and wounded troops being removed from the ground of the operation.

This was the content of one video released by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas. The date of the operation, according to Al-Qassam, was July 10, and the outcome, according to the video, was the killing and wounding of many Israeli soldiers, in addition to the blowing up of several tanks.

The video was entitled ‘And if You Return, We Shall Return’.

Indeed, on Friday, the Israeli military left the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy forces positioned on the Netzarim axis with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Merkava tank and two Zionist personnel carriers with two Al-Yassin 105 shells in Al-Tanour neighborhood and George Street, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are reportedly seen luring a zionist force into a pre-prepared ambush in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood west of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/gImZi1441N — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 12, 2024

“After their return from the battle lines, our fighters reported that they were able to blow up two Zionist Merkava-4 tanks with a missile left by the enemy and a Shuath explosive device near Al-Amin Mohammed Mosque in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City. “After they returned from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed that they blew up two military jeeps with a ground explosive and an Al-Yassin 105 shell near Mecca Tower and Al-Amin Mohammed Roundabout in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. “After their return from the battle lines, our fighters reported clashing with a Zionist infantry force of 8 soldiers at point-blank range and detonating an anti-personnel explosive on the reinforcement unit, causing all of them to be killed and wounded in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed the Zionist enemy concentrations in the vicinity of the Kerem Shalom military site, east of the city of Rafah, with mortar shells and 107mm rockets. “We targeted Zionist enemy soldiers positioned at the gate of the Rafah crossing and its vicinity with a barrage of mortar shells. “We bombarded the positions of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles along the supply line in the Netzarim axis with a barrage of mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 8:50 AM on Friday, 12/07/2024, targeted espionage equipment in the newly established center for war and reconnaissance crews in the Metulla settlement with guided missiles, hitting and destroying them directly. “The fighters of the Lebanese Brigades to Resist the Israeli Occupation, at 5:20 PM on Friday, 12-07-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Qarn site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

🇱🇧 Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: "From our perspective, Hamas is negotiating on behalf of all the Resistance Axis. What Hamas accepts, we all accept… We will not become tired. We will not bow. We are with you to the very end." pic.twitter.com/jXZ4aTzxoC — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) July 12, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Friday 12-7-2024, targeted the headquarters of the infantry battalion of the 769th Eastern Brigade in the Ramim barracks with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday, 12-07-2024, targeted a building used by enemy Israeli soldiers in the Metulla settlement with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday, 12-07-2024, targeted a building used by enemy Israeli soldiers in the Misgav Am settlement with appropriate weapons.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)