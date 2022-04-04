Palestinian Child Day: Israel Arrested More than 9000 Palestinian Children since 2015

On the eve of Palestinian Child Day, which occurs on April 5 every year, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said in a report that Israel detained more than 9,000 children since 2015.

In a report published on Monday, the PPS also said that 19,000 Palestinian children have been arrested since the outbreak of the second Intifada (uprising) in September 2000, including children less than 10 years of age.

On Palestine Children’s Day, the Palestine Prisoners’ Club notes there are over 140 Palestinian children under 18 held in Israeli prisons & over 230 detained and placed under inhumane interrogations. These tactics are used to humiliate children and break down resistance efforts. pic.twitter.com/2B5eq9Wj29 — Farah Nabulsi (@farah_nabulsi) April 5, 2021

PPS added that 160 Palestinian minors are currently serving time in Israeli prisons.

According to the group, testimonies provided by the minors showed that most of them underwent some sort of physical or psychological torture at the hands of Israeli interrogators, who used a range of mechanisms and methods in violation of laws, international agreements, and conventions on children’s rights.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)