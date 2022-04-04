Palestinian Child Day: Israel Arrested More than 9000 Palestinian Children since 2015

Israeli forces detained five Palestinian children, while they were picking wild vegetables. (Photo: via Twitter)

On the eve of Palestinian Child Day, which occurs on April 5 every year, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said in a report that Israel detained more than 9,000 children since 2015.

In a report published on Monday, the PPS also said that 19,000 Palestinian children have been arrested since the outbreak of the second Intifada (uprising) in September 2000, including children less than 10 years of age.

PPS added that 160 Palestinian minors are currently serving time in Israeli prisons.

According to the group, testimonies provided by the minors showed that most of them underwent some sort of physical or psychological torture at the hands of Israeli interrogators, who used a range of mechanisms and methods in violation of laws, international agreements, and conventions on children’s rights.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

