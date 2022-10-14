Palestinian Political Groups Agree to End Division through Elections

Rival Palestinian political groups agreed on Thursday to end internal division through elections that will be held within a year, Reuters reported, citing a Palestinian and an Algerian official.

This came as representatives of Palestinian political groups met in Algeria to discuss ways in which to overcome the Palestinian division.

The leaders of 14 factions, including President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement and Hamas, held two days of talks in the run-up to an Arab summit in Algiers next month.

Under the agreement, the parties promised to “speed up the holding of presidential and legislative elections in all of the Palestinian territories including Jerusalem” to within a year, according to officials.

no nation can make these declarations we are living a historic moment that will remain in the history of humanity Algeria pleads for an independent Palestine with the 1967 agreement and Al Qud As the capital of Palestine long live the resistance long live Algeria #Algeria pic.twitter.com/UUYQBuEdqw — Laffranchi (@VitoCorSM54) October 13, 2022

It also recognized the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) as the sole representative of the Palestinian people, calling for elections for its national council within a year.

In the Palestinian territories, people have been following the talks in Algeria with little optimism that an agreement will deliver change, and sources familiar with the talks said delegations had failed to agree on forming a unity government.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)