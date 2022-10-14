Palestinian Political Groups Agree to End Division through Elections

October 14, 2022 Blog, News
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh, Head of the Hamas Political Bureau in Algiers. (Photo: via MEMO)

Rival Palestinian political groups agreed on Thursday to end internal division through elections that will be held within a year, Reuters reported, citing a Palestinian and an Algerian official.

This came as representatives of Palestinian political groups met in Algeria to discuss ways in which to overcome the Palestinian division.

The leaders of 14 factions, including President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement and Hamas, held two days of talks in the run-up to an Arab summit in Algiers next month.

Under the agreement, the parties promised to “speed up the holding of presidential and legislative elections in all of the Palestinian territories including Jerusalem” to within a year, according to officials.

It also recognized the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) as the sole representative of the Palestinian people, calling for elections for its national council within a year.

In the Palestinian territories, people have been following the talks in Algeria with little optimism that an agreement will deliver change, and sources familiar with the talks said delegations had failed to agree on forming a unity government.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*