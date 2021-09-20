Palestinian Prisoner Enters 67th Day of Hunger Strike

A Palestinian prisoner entered his 67th day of hunger strike on Monday, as he and five others continue their protest against their administrative detention, according to the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Committee.

Kayed Fasfus, entered his 67th day of hunger strike, while Miqdad Al-Qawasma is on his 60th day, Alaa Al-Araj is on his 42nd day, Hisham Abu Hawash is on his 34th day, and Shadi Abu Aker is on his 26th day.

Palestinian detainee Kayed Fasfous, who is the longest hunger-striking detainee among five others, continues his hunger strike for 67 days in protest of his unfair detention by Israeli occupation. Kayed witnesses weight loss & enters a very critical health situation.#FreeKayed pic.twitter.com/QlQJsRNrdQ — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) September 19, 2021

Hassan Abd Rabbo, the media advisor to the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Committee, said in a press statement that the prisoners are suffering from difficult health conditions, including body aches, weight loss, a lack of salt and fluids in the body and severe fatigue and exhaustion.

All six prisoners have been arrested several times.

The Palestinian prisoners who are on hunger strike in protest of their administrative detention.#الحرية_لكايد_الفسفوس #الحرية_لمقداد_القواسمي #الحرية_لعلاء_الأعرج pic.twitter.com/Rg0dLfBUt5 — مل𓂆ك 🇵🇸🇯🇴 (@Malak30753153) September 17, 2021

Around 520 Palestinian prisoners are currently held in Israeli administrative detention without charge or trial, according to the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Organization Addammer.

Under administrative detention orders, Israel imprisons Palestinians for six months at a time, which can be extended indefinitely.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)