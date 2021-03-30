Palestinian Prisoner Enters Day 40 of Hunger Strike in Protest against Administrative Detention

A Palestinian prisoner is on his 40th day of hunger strike, in protest against his prolonged administrative detention, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

The PPS said in a statement that Imad Batran, 47, from the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al Khalil), is among the hundreds of Palestinians targeted by Israel through its policy of administrative detention.

Batran has spent a total of 10 years behind bars, most of which were under administrative detention.

Palestinian prisoner Imad Al-Batran, who has been administratively detained in the "Israeli" occupation prisons since 27/1/2020, continues his open hunger strike for 35 consecutive days in protest against his administrative detention. #Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/1KNHQ97aHW — Dolly. (@DollyPalestine) March 25, 2021

Badran already went on a hunger strike in 2013, for 105 days, and in 2016, for 36 days.

As a result of the repeated strikes and long detentions, Batran has suffered from health problems, most notably severe stomach and head pains.

There are 440 administrative detainees in the occupation prisons, said the PPS, while 175 orders, including 51 new ones and 124 renewals, were issued in the months of January and February of this year.

Batran went on his current hunger strike on February 20 after the fourth consecutive administrative detention order was issued against him, which is supposed to end in May.

Batran is married and is the father of five children, the youngest of whom is five years old. His brother, Tariq, has served 16 years in prison for resisting the occupation out of a life term.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)