Palestinian Prisoner Reported in Critical Health Condition after 77 Days of Hunger Strike

After 77 days of hunger strike, in protest against his administrative detention, Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh, 40, is in critical health condition, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said that, based on information from his lawyer after her most recent visit, Awawdeh suffers from loss of control over his body, difficulty in talking, poor vision and concentration, and pain in the head and limbs, as well as severe fatigue.

Are we waiting for his martyrdom? Prisoner Khalil Awawdeh's hunger strike is different from all previous strikes, because Khalil is continuing his hunger strike without taking any kind of supplements.#الحرية_لخليل_عواودة#FreeKhalil pic.twitter.com/HL0OIdRUGe — Palestine captives (@Palestinecapti1) May 18, 2022

The lawyer also reported that for 40 days, the Israel Prison Services has not provided him with clothing so that he could change them, nor allowed him to bathe and that since then he had been wearing the same clothes.

Awawdeh complained to his lawyer about the condition in Ramla prison clinic, where he is being kept, describing it as a “slaughterhouse” intended to avenge and abuse the prisoners.

Awawdeh, from the southern West Bank town of Idna, was arrested on December 27, 2021, and slammed with a six-month administrative detention order. He is married and a father to four daughters.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)