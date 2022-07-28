Palestinian Prisoner Suspends Hunger Strike after 113 Days

Palestinian prisoner Raed Rayan suspended his hunger strike after reaching an agreement with prison authorities, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Rayan has been on hunger strike for 113 days in protest of his detention without charge or trial by Israeli occupation authorities.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), a major Palestinian prisoner advocacy group, described Rayan’s decision as a victory that has been reached thanks to his determination to end his administrative detention.

Rayan is one of nearly 680 Palestinians held without charge or trial under Israel’s unlawful administrative detention policy, deemed illegal by international law, most of them former prisoners who spent years in prison for their resistance to the Israeli occupation.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)