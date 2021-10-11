Palestinian Prisoner Zubeidi Enters Seventh Day on Hunger Strike

Palestinian political prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi has entered on Monday the seventh day of his hunger strike in protest against his continued detention in solitary confinement, Arab48 reported.

According to his lawyer, Avigdor Fieldman, Zubeidi – who was recaptured after escaping from Israel’s high security Gilboa Prison last month -has been under medical observation in the Israeli prison of Eshel.

#zakariazubeidi has started a hunger strike in protest of the inhumane imprisonment conditions.#FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/ITO0bHoKx9 — روان (@User2021987) October 10, 2021

On Thursday, prisoner Mohammad Al-Arda, one of the escapees, reportedly suspended his open hunger strike after the Israeli Prison Services responded to his demands.

Meanwhile, seven other Palestinian prisoners have been on hunger strikes for several weeks, protesting against their administrative detention – being held without charge or trial.

The unfinished war of Zakaria Zubeidi | Opinion by: Dr Ramzy Baroud https://t.co/Yh9CrBmh1c — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) September 21, 2021

According to the Palestinian Prison Club, the hunger striking prisoners are Kayed Al Fasfous, who has been on hunger strike for 90 days, Miqdad Al-Qawasmeh, whose hunger strike has entered its 83rd day, Alaa Al Araj, 64 days on strike, Hisham Abu Hawwash, spent 57 days without food, Rayeq Bsharat, on hunger strike for 52 days, Shadi Abu Akar, whose strike has now entered its 48th day, and Hassan Shouka, on strike for 23 days.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)