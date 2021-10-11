Report: Israel Ignores Prisoner’s Urgent Need for Treatment

Palestinian prisoners Imad Haribat, 39, is in a critical health condition. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israel Prison Services (IPS) continues to ignore Palestinian prisoner Iyad Haribat’s need for medical treatment, rights group Palestinian Prisoners’ Club revealed.

Haribat, 39, was detained in 2002 and sentenced to life imprisonment, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Haribat suffers from a neurological disease that causes him to tremble, affecting his ability to move normally. According to the PPC, Haribat has also been has been deliberately denied adequate medical treatment for his urinary retention and he needs urgent surgeries and extensive care.

“The decision of the IPS to transfer the prisoner Iyad Haribat to the clinic of Al Ramla Prison is a crime against him,” the organization said.

The Commission for Detainees and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs said Haribat “cannot stand on his feet and Israeli doctors have attached him with a colostomy bag and a catheter, and he is in dire need of continuous medical follow-up to his condition.”

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

