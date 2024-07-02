Palestinian Shot, Several Detained and One Settler Injured in Operation – West Bank Update

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian man has been shot and injured by Israeli forces during a raid in Nablus, and a Jewish settler wounded in a resistance operation elsewhere in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces stormed Al-Quds Street near the Balata refugee camp at dawn on Tuesday, according to Palestinian reports, resulting in clashes with resistance forces.

A 21-year-old was injured by live bullets during confrontations with the occupation forces, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Military measures were tightened at checkpoints around Nablus, and the Awarta and Beit Faruk checkpoints were closed by the Israeli forces.

Settler Shot

At least one Jewish settler was shot and wounded in a resistance operation in the settlement of Har Bracha, south of Nablus on Tuesday, according to Palestinian sources.

The Media Office of the Resistance Committees in Palestine issued a statement saying the “operation is an extension of the escalating revolutionary action in the West Bank and a genuine response to the crimes of the enemy and the genocide being committed by the Nazi Zionist enemy in the Gaza Strip”.

Soldier Killed

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has confirmed that an Israeli soldier was killed and another seriously wounded by a roadside bomb during a raid on the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm on Monday.

According to the Times of Israel, the two soldiers were inside a Panther armored personnel carrier when the bomb exploded.

A Palestinian woman and a 15-year-old boy were killed by Israeli military action during the raid.

According to sources at the Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital Nisreen Khaled Damiri, 47, and Muhammad Ali Sarhan, 15, were killed by Israeli forces’ bullets, WAFA reported.

Their deaths follow the assassination by Israeli forces of Saeed Al-Jaber, a commander in the Nour Shams camp battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades in Tulkarm on Sunday.

Scores Arrested

The Israeli occupation forces detained at least 22 Palestinians from across the occupied West Bank, including children and former prisoners, the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the organizations said that the arrests took place in the Bethlehem governorate, while the rest occurred in the governorates of Ramallah, Jenin, Hebron (Al Khalil), Nablus, Tubas, and Jerusalem.

More than 9, 465 Palestinians have been detained from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, since the start of the ongoing Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip on October 7 last year.

Homes Demolished

The Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem demolished a house owned by Hamdan Seyam f in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz, according to WAFA.

The report said occupation forces stormed the Wad al-Joz neighborhood and tore down the house while preventing journalists’ access to the site. All roads to the home were closed off.

Israeli forces also broke into a shop in the neighborhood and assaulted its owners, reported WAFA.

Israeli occupation forces also demolished a Palestinian-owned house in the village of Al-Jiftlik, north of Jericho, on Tuesday.

WAFA said the Israeli forces, accompanied by a bulldozer, stormed the village and began demolishing the house of Khalil Musa Jahalin, home to a family of ten.

On Monday night, a two-story building under construction in Al-Auja, north of the city of Jericho, belonging to members of Nujoom family, was also demolished.

Setter Incursions

Illegal Jewish settlers on Tuesday the Arab Mlihat Bedouin community, northwest of the city of Jericho, reported WAFA.

The supervisor of the Al-Baidar organization for defending the rights of Bedouins, Hassan Mlihat, said that about six settlers, on horseback, from the illegal settlement outposts adjacent to Mlihat Arab community in Al-Ma’rajat, stormed the community. They threatened its residents and demanded that they leave the area.

He said the Bedouin communities are witnessing a process of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement that threatens their lives and livelihood.

Last week, the Israeli government approved steps proposed by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich aimed at “legalizing” settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank and imposing sanctions on the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority.

Palestine has requested an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League to discuss Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and settlement expansion in the West Bank.

Al-Aqsa Stormed

Groups of illegal Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli police, broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on Tuesday morning.

Witnesses said that dozens of settlers entered the holy site in groups, conducted provocative tours throughout the compound, and performed Talmudic rituals, reported WAFA.

During the incursion, Israeli police imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshippers to the mosque.

Additionally, Israeli police intensified the restrictions at the gates of the Old City, effectively turning the area into a military zone.

(PC, WAFA)