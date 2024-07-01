Israeli Large Scale Invasion – Palestinian Woman, Child Killed, Several Detained in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian woman and a 15-year-old boy have been killed during a large-scale invasion by Israeli forces on the town of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank.

According to sources at the Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital Nisreen Khaled Damiri, 47, and Muhammad Ali Sarhan, 15, were killed by Israeli forces’ bullets on Monday, the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported.

Their deaths follow the assassination by Israeli forces of Saeed Al-Jaber, a commander in the Nour Shams camp battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades in Tulkarm on Sunday.

Palestine TV reported that “the Israeli occupation targeted with a missile a house in the Manshiya neighborhood in Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm, which led to the death of Saeed Al-Jaber and the injury of five others, including children.”

Israeli forces also blew up a house in the Nour Shams camp on Monday, causing a fire to break out inside the dwelling, reported WAFA. The occupation forces then prevented civil defense crews from reaching the house.

Siege Imposed

The Israeli military entered the camp in the early hours of the day accompanied by tanks and other military vehicles, and imposed a siege on the entry and exit of Palestinians into the area. They also deployed snipers on the roofs of several buildings.

The occupation forces also vandalized public and private property along Nablus Street and destroyed the main water line into the camp.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Tulkarm said it had targeted Israeli military vehicles during the raid. Footage shared on the Telegram channel of the Resistance showed a damaged armored personnel carrier being towed out of the camp.

Several Arrested

Israeli occupation forces detained at least 16 Palestinians across the West Bank, including a female student from Birzeit University, children, and former prisoners, WAFA reported, citing the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

In addition, five civilians from Gaza residing in the West Bank were detained.

In a joint statement, the two organizations said that arrests were concentrated in Ramallah and al-Bireh governorates with other arrests in Hebron (Al Khalil), Nablus, and Tubas governorates.

Israeli forces have detained more than 9, 465 Palestinians from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, since the start of the ongoing Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip on October 7 last year.

Settler Attacks

Illegal Jewish settlers on Monday set fire to agricultural lands in the village of Madama, south of Nablus, reported WAFA.

The head of the Madama village council, Abdullah Ziadeh, said that a group of settlers from the illegal colony of Yitzhar attacked the village and set fire large swaths of agricultural lands on fire.

The settlers also fired live bullets at residents who tried to put out the fire.

(PC, WAFA)