Palestinian Young Man Shot in the Face by Israeli Soldiers

December 18, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
A demonstrator is being carried away after getting injured in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO)

A Palestinian young man was shot and injured in the face with a rubber-coated steel bullet fired by Israeli forces in the village of Kufr Malik, near Ramallah, in the central West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources told WAFA that a Palestinian young man was admitted into Ramallah government hospital after being struck in the face with a rubber-coated steel bullet during a protest. His medical condition was described as moderate.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported. 

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

