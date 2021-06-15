The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Visits Rosary’s Sisters School in Gaza (Photos)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, visited the Rosary’s Sisters School in Gaza City on Monday, the first day of a three-day trip to the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Latin Patriarch was first greeted by Gaza priest Gabriel Romanelli and a Palestinian delegation at the Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing.

His visit will include a tour of various schools and projects supported by the Latin Patriarchate.

Pizzaballa is also scheduled to meet with Palestinian families whose homes were destroyed during the Israeli war on Gaza in May.

During his visit to the Rosary’s Sisters School, the Latin Patriarch watched a performance by Palestinian Christian students, which was also attended by parents and representatives from the Muslim and Christian communities in Gaza.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour)

(The Palestine Chronicle)