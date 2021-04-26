Palestinians Celebrate Israeli Police Withdrawal from Damascus Gate in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Israeli police have conceded to Palestinian demands to remove a barricade around occupied East Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate, which has been by Israel to control the movement of Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa Mosque area.

Israeli police on Sunday night removed all metal barricades that prevented Palestinians from accessing the steps of the Damascus Gate plaza, according to Palestinian Authority’s news agency Wafa.

Celebrations now at Damascus Gate, after the great victory of the Jerusalemites who forced the occupation authorities to remove the iron barriers pic.twitter.com/JIsFpSn09q — Grassroots Al-Quds (@grassroots_quds) April 25, 2021

The Gate is a popular place for Palestinian youths to socialize following prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

Israeli police erected barriers in the area on April 13 – which marked the first day of Ramadan – and attacked anyone attempting to sit on the steps.

The police withdrew on Sunday and removed the barricades, opening the plaza for the city’s residents after withdrawing from the area.

Breaking news this evening – Israeli authorities back down, with police deciding to remove barricades from around Damascus Gate. Palestinians took matters into their own hands, and now there are celebrations. video via @qudsn pic.twitter.com/xceKNK0fGm — Ben White (@benabyad) April 25, 2021

The Israeli withdrawal sparked singing and dancing, along with Palestinian flags being raised by the local population.

East Jerusalem and the West Bank have been illegally occupied by Israel since 1967. Israeli authorities annexed East Jerusalem shortly afterward, sending hundreds of thousands of settlers to live there, in contravention of international law and evicting Palestinians from their homes.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)