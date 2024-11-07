Palestinians ‘Starving while World Watches On’ – UN Describes ‘Deadly Conditions’ in Northern Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Israeli military ground operations have left Palestinians without the essentials to survive.” – Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Joyce Msuya.

The Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Joyce Msuya, said on Wednesday that the Israeli military offensive in northern Gaza has left “Palestinians without the essentials to survive”, and “civilians are starving while the world watches on.”

The UN official said in a statement that “living conditions in North Gaza are deadly.”

“Israeli military ground operations have left Palestinians without the essentials to survive, forced them to flee for safety multiple times, and cut off their escape and supply routes,” Msuya also said.

Civilians in North #Gaza are starving while the world watches on. Palestinians have been left without the essentials to survive.

Shortage of Supplies

In a press brief on Wednesday, the Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, described the dire humanitarian situation in central and southern Gaza, noting that “more than 100 kitchens producing 400,000 meals a day are at risk of shutting down due to supply shortages.”

“All eight bakeries supported by the United Nations in Deir al Balah and Khan Younis were operating at just 70 percent capacity as of Sunday. They are at risk of shutting down unless additional flour is received immediately,” he told reporters.

Based on information received by the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN spokesperson confirmed that the second round of the polio vaccination campaign in Gaza was completed on Tuesday.

“An overall 556,774 children under the age of ten are vaccinated now with a second dose of the polio vaccine,” Dujarric stated.

The UN official said that all those involved in the vaccination campaign – notably WHO, the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) – admit that “this is a remarkable achievement” taken the “extremely difficult circumstances the campaign was executed under.”

“The campaign, we were told, achieved in central Gaza 103 percent coverage, which means that they reached more children than they expected, and 91 percent coverage in southern Gaza,” Dujarric said.

However, he noted that the campaign was jeopardized in the north of the Strip due to “lack of access” with around “88 percent of coverage.”

Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,391 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,347 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

