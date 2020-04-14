PHOTOS: Gaza Karate Family Displays Impressive Moves under Coronavirus Quarantine

April 14, 2020 Articles, Features, Images
Palestinian Karate coach Khaled Sheikh Eid trains members of his family in a refugee camp in Gaza. (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Karate coach Khaled Sheikh Eid trains members of his family on the rooftop of their house at a refugee camp in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip.

Millions of Palestinians have been quarantined to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The quarantine has hit the two-million population of the Gaza Strip hardest since they have been under a protracted siege and are reeling under the devastating impact of successive Israeli wars since 2006.

All photos are by Fawzi Mahmoud

(The Palestine Chronicle)

