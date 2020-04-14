PHOTOS: Gaza Karate Family Displays Impressive Moves under Coronavirus Quarantine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Karate coach Khaled Sheikh Eid trains members of his family on the rooftop of their house at a refugee camp in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip.

Millions of Palestinians have been quarantined to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The quarantine has hit the two-million population of the Gaza Strip hardest since they have been under a protracted siege and are reeling under the devastating impact of successive Israeli wars since 2006.

All photos are by Fawzi Mahmoud

(The Palestine Chronicle)