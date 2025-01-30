Al-Quds Brigades Release Footage of Israeli Detainees ahead of Handover

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Footage of Israeli prisoners Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses have been released ahead of their scheduled handover as part of the ongoing prisoner exchange between the resistance and Israel.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, has released footage of Israeli prisoners Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses before their handover to Israeli authorities.

A video captured the moment Yehud and Moses met for the first time, suggesting they had been held separately.

The footage showed them embracing warmly under the protection of Saraya fighters.

Israeli captives Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses during the final procedures for the handover process. pic.twitter.com/bf9rzFl8xK — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 30, 2025

The two Israeli detainees are set to be released in the coming hours as part of the third phase of the ongoing prisoner exchange between the resistance and Israel.

A significant number of resistance fighters have been deployed across Gaza in preparation for the handover, while thousands of returnees gathered in Razan Square in the Jabaliya refugee camp to witness the event.

Earlier on Thursday, the military spokesperson for the Al-Quds Brigades confirmed that all necessary arrangements for the transfer of Yehud and Moses had been completed.

Meanwhile, Israel’s newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli army expects three captives to be released from northern and southern Gaza within the next hour.

The Red Cross has arrived in Khan Younis in southern Gaza to receive the Israeli captives, as part of the third prisoner exchange since the ceasefire took effect. pic.twitter.com/sFpOWya1ud — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 30, 2025

Al-Quds Brigades fighters have taken up positions in Khan Yunis, where Yehud and Moses are expected to be released.

Israeli army radio claimed that the Islamic Jihad Movement is attempting to “leverage the release to project strength in Khan Yunis.”

Channel 13 reported that Tel Aviv had been officially informed that Yehud and Moses would be freed before 12 noon local time.

(PC, AJA)