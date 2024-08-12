Rape and Torture at Israel’s Sde Teiman Concentration Camp – Video Analysis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

After months of investigative reports and United Nations documentation about the horrifying rape and torture methods being used in the Sde Teiman concentration camp against Palestinians, what no one could anticipate, however, was what came next.

At the end of July, Israel decided to accuse ten reserve soldiers of participating in the gang rape of a Palestinian prisoner at the Sde Teiman military facility.

The reason behind the arrests, however, had likely more to do with the fact that the incident was actually filmed and may have caused a major international embarrassment if not immediately addressed.

Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh explains the real reasons behind Israel’s decision to arrest ten soldiers involved in the torture at the Sde Teiman concentration camp and discusses the state of Israeli society.

(The Palestine Chronicle)