By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Benjamin Netanyahu’s office allegedly instructed the military to stop documenting the discussions, arguing that recording was unnecessary.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office is reportedly at the center of a new scandal involving alleged orders to halt the recording of war cabinet meetings, which is a deviation from standard security protocols.

Citing the Hebrew daily, Yedioth Ahronoth, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday that the controversy began on October 7 last year, the day Israel’s offensive on Gaza commenced, when war cabinet meetings took place at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv.

While security officials initially recorded these meetings as required, Netanyahu’s office allegedly instructed the military to stop documenting the discussions, arguing that recording was unnecessary.

The war cabinet, formed by Netanyahu after October 7, 2023, included Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, ex-Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer. Netanyahu later dissolved the council in June this year following the resignations of Gantz and Eisenkot.

Army Officer Blackmailed

Further escalating the controversy, Israel’s Channel 12 revealed on Friday that Netanyahu’s office is under investigation for allegedly blackmailing a military officer with a sensitive video to access and alter records from the October 7 meetings.

The Times of Israel said several reports claimed that Netanyahu’s office “had separately collected sensitive security camera videos of both recently fired defense minister Yoav Gallant and an IDF officer who worked at the Prime Minister’s Office, for unclear purposes.”

It cited multiple Hebrew outlets including Haaretz, Ynet, Kan and others reported that IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi “was informed several months ago that the PMO was in possession of ‘sensitive’ footage of a senior military figure who had worked with the office.”

The report said Halevi was told that the footage had been used “in a questionable manner.”

Netanyahu’s office has denied the claims, the report added.

Protocol Violations

According to Channel 12, Avi Gil, Netanyahu’s former military secretary, notified Israel’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara of suspected protocol violations, said Anadolu.

The Times of Israel cites Channel 12 as saying that “two senior officials” in Netanyahu’s office “are thought to have been involved in extracting sensitive material from security cameras, for reasons unknown.”

This investigation coincides with a separate probe by the Israeli Lahav 433 police unit into alleged document forgery within Netanyahu’s office, alongside an ongoing Shin Bet investigation into the leak of sensitive intelligence.

Five individuals, including Netanyahu’s spokesperson Eli Feldstein and other senior officials, have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

Attorney General’s Authority

On Friday, Israeli media reported that Baharav-Miara had granted permission to authorities to investigate Netanyahu’s office for the leak of security documents.

The Hebrew Maariv newspaper said the approval by Baharav-Miara means that investigating authorities are also allowed to investigate Netanyahu.

These cases have intensified public concern over the security practices and accountability of Netanyahu’s office amid accusations that officials sought to deflect responsibility for perceived failures leading up to the October 7 Gaza war.

The scandal also comes as Netanyahu’s government faces a series of political and security crises, including the dismissal of defense chief Yoav Gallant, which has sparked significant opposition and widespread protests in Israel.

(Anadolu, PC)