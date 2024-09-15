‘Qualitative Shift’ – Abu Obeida Praises Ansarallah Missile Strike on Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades praised a missile strike by the Yemeni Armed Forces affiliated with the Ansarallah group, which targeted a military site in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic missile.

In a statement conveyed through his Telegram channel, Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, commended the Yemeni armed forces for the operation, which he said marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict and demonstrated the solidarity between the Yemeni people and Palestine.

“We commend the qualitative operation carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces this morning, which targeted a military target near Tel Aviv,” Abu Obeida said.

“We also highly value the stance of the dear Yemeni people, standing by their brothers in Palestine and their readiness to make sacrifices for this cause,” he added.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah, published scenes from the targeting of Tel Aviv with a 'Yaffa' drone, along with scenes from its inauguration. The Israeli army confirmed that the Yemeni missile traveled about two thousand kilometers to reach Israel,… pic.twitter.com/G56zk1YaxR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 15, 2024

He described the attack as a turning point in the battle and warned Israel, already struggling in Gaza, that expanding the conflict to new fronts would result in a devastating barrage of missiles.

“The nature of the weapon used in the operation, the type of target it struck, and other details that our brothers in Yemen have shared with us represent a qualitative shift that will have important impacts on the course and outcomes of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle,” Abu Obeida said.

“The Zionist entity, still mired in the quagmire of Gaza and failing today, along with its allies, to thwart or intercept even a single missile, is far too incapable of expanding the war to new fronts, from which it will face thousands of rockets and many surprises,” he noted.

“Such a foolish step would mean that Netanyahu is leading his fragile entity toward a certain disaster,” Abu Obeida warned.

‘Brotherly Yemen’

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas also praised the Yemeni missile strike, calling it a “natural response to the entity’s aggression against our Palestinian people, as well as against brotherly Yemen and the Arab region.”

Hamas emphasized that “the Zionist enemy will not enjoy security unless it halts its brutal aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip.”

They further highlighted the actions of resistance groups in Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq as legitimate responses to Israeli aggression, reflecting the shared struggle of the Arab world against Zionist hegemony.

The Islamic Jihad Movement similarly applauded the missile strike carried out by “the heroic people of our brotherly Yemen.”

According to the group, the attack deepened Israel’s internal crises and exposed its vulnerability, and “has exacerbated the enemy’s crises and exposed its weakness.”

For its part, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said that “this new qualitative operation has proven Yemen’s capability to enhance the deterrence equation against the occupation”.

“This operation has left the zionist enemy in a state of shock and confusion, once again revealing the fragility of its defense system, which has long relied on support from the United States and its allies,” the PFLP stated.

What Happened

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced in a press conference on Sunday that a new hypersonic ballistic missile launched from Yemen successfully struck a military target in Tel Aviv.

According to Saree, the missile, which traveled approximately 2,040 kilometers, reached its target in Tel Aviv within 11.5 minutes, and Israeli air defense systems were unable to intercept it.

In a statement, the Yemeni armed forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah group, said that they carried out “a qualitative military operation targeting an Israeli enemy military objective in the area of Yaffa (Tel Aviv)”.

The missile strike caused widespread panic. Israeli media reported that hundreds of thousands of Israelis sought shelter, marking an unprecedented event in the nation’s history.

According to the statement, the missile caused “fear and panic among the Zionists, with more than two million zionists rushing to shelters for the first time in the history of the Israeli enemy.”

The statement also noted that “this operation is part of the fifth phase and is the culmination of the efforts of the heroic missile forces, who made tremendous efforts in developing missile technology to meet the requirements”.

These operations, according to the group, “include the response to their criminal aggression on the city of Al-Hodeida, as well as continued support for the oppressed Palestinian people.”

(PC, AJA)