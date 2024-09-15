Yemeni Missile Reaches Tel Aviv in 11.5 Minutes – Ansarallah Threatens further Action

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced in a press conference on Sunday that a new hypersonic ballistic missile launched from Yemen successfully struck a military target in Tel Aviv.

According to Saree, the missile, which traveled approximately 2,040 kilometers, reached its target in Tel Aviv within 11.5 minutes, and Israeli air defense systems were unable to intercept it.

In a statement, the Yemeni armed forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah group, said that they carried out “a qualitative military operation targeting an Israeli enemy military objective in the area of Yaffa (Tel Aviv)”.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah, published scenes from the targeting of Tel Aviv with a 'Yaffa' drone, along with scenes from its inauguration. The Israeli army confirmed that the Yemeni missile traveled about two thousand kilometers to reach Israel

The missile strike caused widespread panic. Israeli media reported that hundreds of thousands of Israelis sought shelter, marking an unprecedented event in the nation’s history.

According to the statement, the missile caused “fear and panic among the Zionists, with more than two million zionists rushing to shelters for the first time in the history of the Israeli enemy.”

Fifth Phase

The statement also noted that “this operation is part of the fifth phase and is the culmination of the efforts of the heroic missile forces, who made tremendous efforts in developing missile technology to meet the requirements”.

These operations, according to the group, “include the response to their criminal aggression on the city of Al-Hodeida, as well as continued support for the oppressed Palestinian people.”

The Ansarallah and Saree reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to overcoming “obstacles of geography, the American-British aggression, and the surveillance, espionage, and defense systems will not prevent dear Yemen from fulfilling its religious, moral, and humanitarian duty in supporting the Palestinian people.”

The military spokesman also warned that Israel should expect more sophisticated attacks as the first anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7 approaches.

Extended Conflict

The Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen cited Yemeni sources as saying that Yemen’s military operations will not be confined to a single target, cautioning that Tel Aviv is no longer secure and urging Israeli leadership to take the threat seriously.

The sources also reportedly advised against trusting Israeli accounts of Yemeni military actions.

They also revealed that Yemen is preparing for an extended conflict with Israel, utilizing diverse tactics and enhancing its strategic military capabilities with a long-term vision.

Nine Israelis were injured while rushing to shelters after a ballistic missile coming from Yemen made impact near Tel Aviv.

“Yemen is preparing for war with the enemy using multi-faceted tactics, fully aware that the war will be prolonged, and is building its strategic military capabilities based on this understanding,” the source was mentioned as saying.

In July, an Israeli civilian was killed, and 10 others were injured when a drone launched by the Ansarallah exploded in central Tel Aviv, not far from the US embassy. The Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attack as well.

In response to the ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, the Ansarallah have been targeting Israeli or Israeli-affiliated ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea with missiles and drones in a show of “solidarity with Gaza.”

