Relations with Israel are ‘Complex and Challenging’ – UN Spokesman

The relations between the United Nations and Israel are “complex and challenging,” a UN spokesman said on Monday.

“The lines of communications are open, but the relationship remains complex and challenging,” Stephane Dujarric told reporters during his daily briefing.

Dujarric said that the UN continues to speak with Israeli officials in order to facilitate humanitarian aid operations in Gaza, adding that the international body is trying to make the aid process “more effective” and “quicker.”

The process, however, was described as challenging.

“We are trying to deliver humanitarian aid in the middle of a conflict. That is always a challenge, that is always dangerous not only for those who are delivering aid, but also for those who are receiving aid,” Dujarric said.

“We’re also trying to deliver aid in the midst of a conflict in a highly difficult political situation. Nothing about this is easy,” he added.

Dujarric’s words seem to contradict statements included in Israel’s response to the International Court of Justice. Rejecting accusations of genocide brought by South Africa, Israel’s legal representatives insisted its army has acted in compliance with international law in Gaza and works” to minimize civilian casualties and enable humanitarian assistance to Gaza.”

One of the lawyers, Omri Sender, has even argued that Israel’s efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance to people in Gaza testified to its goal of protecting the civilian population, rather than destroying it.

Israel’s UN envoy, Gilad Erdan, stated that the genocide case against Israel is unfounded and accused the UN of becoming “an accomplice to terrorists.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,285 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,154 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

