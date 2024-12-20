By Palestine Chronicle Staff

PA security forces forcibly removed protesters who were demanding a lift of the siege on the Jenin camp.

Israeli occupation forces have carried out several raids in the occupied West Bank resulting in clashes with resistance fighters, while in the Jenin camp renewed clashes occurred with Palestinian Authority security forces on Friday.

The PA’s ongoing operation in the camp entered its fifteenth day. The campaign has resulted in the deaths of three Palestinians, including field commander Yazid Ja’ayseh and 12-year-old Mohammed Al-Amer, who were killed during confrontations.

Six Palestinians were killed in the West Bank on Thursday, including four resistance fighters killed in an airstrike on their vehicle in Tulkarm.

Israeli bulldozers also demolished roads and infrastructure in the town, soon thereafter.

In Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians, including an 80-year-old Palestinian woman, during a military raid. Several others were injured during the incursion which resulted in clashes with Resistance fighters. The Israeli army used live ammunition, gas bombs and sound grenades against residents, reported Al-Jazeera.

Israeli snipers were reportedly deployed on rooftops around the camp, further intensifying the clashes.

On Friday, Al-Jazeera reported that Palestinian Resistance fighters targeted the Taiba checkpoint, west of Tulkarm.

There were also reports of renewed clashes in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, as well as in the towns of Silat Al-Harithiya, Ya’bad and Al-Yamoun in Jenin.

The Quds News Network reported that PA security forces forcibly removed protesters who were demanding a lift of the siege on the Jenin camp and its campaign against Resistance groups.

Occupation forces also stormed the village of Rujib, east of Nablus, and raided the home of the Balata Battalion Commander, Obada Rawajba. They subsequently detained his parents and brother.

Sources also told Al-Jazeera that the Israeli army detained several Palestinians during a raid on the town of Imatin, east of Qalqilya.

Bethlehem Village Raided

Earlier on Friday, confrontations erupted between Palestinian youth and Israeli occupation forces during a military raid in the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Rami Hamamreh, the head of the Husan Village Council, occupation forces stormed the village, firing live ammunition, sound bombs, and tear gas at the youth.

Hamamreh added that Israeli troops pursued the youth through the village, and continued to fire live rounds. No injuries or detentions have been reported so far.

Settlers Attack Mosque

Early on Friday morning, illegal Jewish settlers set fire to the Bar Al-Walidain Mosque in the town of Marda, near Salfit in the northern occupied West Bank, and left racist slogans on the walls, including ‘Death to Arabs’.

Eyewitnesses said that settlers entered the eastern neighborhood of Marda, broke one of the mosque’s gates, and threw incendiary materials inside.

Although residents managed to extinguish the flames, the fire caused significant damage to the mosque, Al-Jazeera reported.

