Palestinian Elderly Woman Killed as Israeli Forces Raid Balata Refugee Camp

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the victim as Halima Saleh Aw Lail, who succumbed to injuries sustained from live bullets to her chest and leg.

An 80-year-old Palestinian woman was killed and several others were injured on Thursday as Israeli occupation forces conducted a raid on the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Medical sources reported that a 65-year-old man was also injured by live bullets to the back and transferred to a nearby hospital, while a 21-year-old youth was shot in the abdomen during the raid.

An 80-year-old Palestinian woman was killed and others injured as Israeli occupation forces raided the Balata refugee camp in Nablus in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/VsWe2GX041 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 19, 2024

Violent Clashes

Local sources confirmed that the raid began with the infiltration by Israeli special forces into the Balata camp on Wednesday, followed by reinforcements including military patrols and armored vehicles.

Al-Jazeera reported that violent confrontations erupted as Resistance fighters engaged the occupation forces, who used live ammunition, gas bombs, and sound grenades against residents.

Israeli snipers were reportedly deployed on rooftops around the camp, further intensifying the clashes.

Palestinian Red Crescent officials accused the Israeli occupation forces of obstructing ambulance crews from entering the camp to provide medical assistance.

Armed confrontations continued throughout the day, with the Al-Quds Brigades-Nablus Battalion claiming responsibility for engaging the occupation forces. The group stated that its fighters targeted Israeli soldiers and military vehicles during the raid.

The Israeli occupation forces shot dead an elderly Palestinian woman (80) whilst raiding Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/E1S7xkhq3Q — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) December 19, 2024

Raids, Detentions

The raid on Balata was part of a broader Israeli military campaign in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces stormed several towns and camps, including Askar camp in Nablus, Shuafat camp in occupied Jerusalem, and Beit Awa village near Hebron (Al-Khalil).

In Beit Awa, at least 50 Palestinians were detained, many of whom are reportedly former prisoners, Al-Jazeera reported.

Raids in other areas also reportedly targeted numerous homes, with local sources confirming arrests amid armed clashes with Palestinian resistance groups.

(PC, AJA, WAFA)