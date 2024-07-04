‘No Time for Conventional Weapons’ – Lieberman Calls for Nuclear Strike on Iran

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Knesset member and head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Avigdor Lieberman, has called for the use of non-conventional weapons, including nuclear arms, against Iran.

In an interview on Israel’s Channel 12 on Wednesday, Lieberman asserted that Israel should abandon its policy of ambiguity regarding its unconventional capabilities.

When the broadcaster asked him to repeat his statement, he reiterated, “We do not have time for conventional weapons.”

Recently, Lieberman criticized the current Israeli government for its lack of war management, stating that Israel has no alternative but to confront Iran directly.

Meanwhile, Kamal Kharrazi, head of the Iranian Foreign Relations Strategic Council, warned that Israel’s declaration of war on Hezbollah in Lebanon could escalate into a broader conflict.

He emphasized that Iran would fully support Hezbollah if Israel initiated a comprehensive war, suggesting that such an escalation could draw in other countries, including Iran.

On April 13, Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Israel, termed Operation ‘True Promise’.

Tehran fired dozens of missiles and drones from its territory towards Israel, in retaliation for Israel’s bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus and the killing of several military leaders in an earlier Israeli airstrike on April 1.

Nuclear Weapons Policy

According to the Arms Control Association, Israel is estimated to have “90 nuclear warheads, with fissile material stockpiles for about 200 weapons.”

Tel Aviv has never admitted having nuclear weapons, but “is universally believed to possess nuclear arms stored in a partially disassembled state, although it is unclear exactly how many.”

For its part, Iran does not pursue a nuclear weapons policy. However, following the April 2024 attack, Iranian officials began suggesting that the country may rethink its nuclear doctrine if security conditions change or if its nuclear facilities are attacked.

In 2022, the First Committee of the UN General Assembly ruled that “Israel” must destroy all its nuclear weapons and submit its nuclear facilities to the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Four countries – Canada, Micronesia, Palau, and the United States – as well as Israel, opposed the resolution on the “risk of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East.” 24 countries abstained, including European Union members.

